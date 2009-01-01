|
|
-
550sx clicks when hitting start button
Have a 550sx and when I hit the start button it clicks. If I tap the ebox with a hammer and hit the start button it will fire most times.
Any ideas?
thanks so much!!
-
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 550sx clicks when hitting start button
Bad start relay, or maybe a loose connection. I am betting start relay.
Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 07:57 PM.
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 6 guests)
- Mwmiller30
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules