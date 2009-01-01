 550sx clicks when hitting start button
  Today, 07:53 PM
    Mwmiller30
    550sx clicks when hitting start button

    Have a 550sx and when I hit the start button it clicks. If I tap the ebox with a hammer and hit the start button it will fire most times.

    Any ideas?

    thanks so much!!
  Today, 07:56 PM
    JonnyX2
    Re: 550sx clicks when hitting start button

    Bad start relay, or maybe a loose connection. I am betting start relay.
