Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hello from Windsor Connecticut #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Connecticut Posts 1 Hello from Windsor Connecticut 2nd time owner first one was a one season flip 17yrs ago. now I am working on a jet jon build. should be fun. small boat and 1991 yamaha 650 donor. any advice tips or tricks are welcome. looking for some simple performance bolt-ons

Don Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules