Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 SXi with R&D Snail Jetting Starting Point #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2010 Location delavan, wi Age 33 Posts 149 750 SXi with R&D Snail Jetting Starting Point Looking for a starting point with pop off and jetting. I have a 750 SXi, overbored to 81.5mm, Stock airbox, stock waterbox, some slight porting and well done exhaust polishing, with the R&D snail exhaust. You know, the one that starts as an expansion chamber then loops around and comes back to the stock waterbox.



Has the stock Keihin CDK 2s. Stock springs. 75 low speed, 120 high speed (was at 115).



Any pointers where to start?



Also when you add a pipe for cooling, it's normal to run the main line to the bottom manifold, then loop from the head to the start of the part after the manifold, then come out of that to the fitting on the end of the pipe, right? I noticed you bypass the temp sensor this way and you have no pisser. Is that not the right way to do it?



Didn't get any paperwork when I bought the pipe so I'm just shooting in the dark.



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions

