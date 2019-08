Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 62T 760 for sale #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 39 Posts 595 62T 760 for sale For sale is a Yamaha 62T dual carb 760. Comes with carbs,electrical. Just needs exhaust manifold and exhaust. Rebuilt last season with about 6 hours on it. 160 in each hole. Was in a kawi X2. Only reason Im selling it is I got a sxr800 now.

$850.00 plus shipping.

I also have a type four dry pipe Id sell as well for $400.00. This pipe hits hard!!!



Possible trades....





