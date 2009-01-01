Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 fx140 Rough cold start but improves as engine warms up #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location VA Age 37 Posts 4 2003 fx140 Rough cold start but improves as engine warms up I just purchased an older 2003 fx140 cruiser with 173 hours on it. The ski is hard to start when cold. It will not idle without holding down the throttle some. It seems to backfire too but after running it like this for about 10 minutes the performance improves and it will run fine and hit around 55mph top speed and idle....I searched this forum and read a couple topics that seemed like similar symptoms but no resolution. Some suggested a sticky exhaust valve that gets un stuck once motor gets hot... how would I go about checking to see if this is the problem? I dont have too much experience pulling apart motors but have some mechanical ability. I did purchase new plugs that should be delivered today so was gong to replace those but the symptoms dont seem like plugs are the issue. Any help would be appreciated...





