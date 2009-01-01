Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 96 Tigershark MonteCarlo idler bearing issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location ON Posts 2 96 Tigershark MonteCarlo idler bearing issue Hi,



New to this forum as i have just purchased a 96 tiger shark 770 Monte Carlo. It runs fine, but it leaks water like crazy. I found the hose that connects the idler bearing to the hull was not fully connected at the hull. The bearing had seized and ripped the hose off. Once I took it apart, i found that the connection at the hull appears to be damaged or missing. There is only a small amount of plastic material to connect the hose to. I don't think the hose will hold if i try to clamp it to this small amount of material (about 1/4" of plastic).



Has anyone ever modified these skis to use a different type of seal on the hull or is there an adapter that can be added to the hull to connect the hose to?



Thanks for any information! #2 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2013 Location Ohio Posts 562 Re: 96 Tigershark MonteCarlo idler bearing issue Those bearings are supposed to be greased every 10 hours of operation. I put a squirt in mine every time I go out.



Can we see a photo? As I am reading your post, I am thinking, how would I fix that. You might have to use a hole saw to drill out the old fitting and glass in a new one. 2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great as of July 2019 (NO THANKS to the person at SBT, who put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into the rebuilt engine I got from them) #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location ON Posts 2 Re: 96 Tigershark MonteCarlo idler bearing issue Hull connection.jpg

Hemmjo,



Thanks for the reply. Here is a picture of the hull connection from straight on. It is not a great picture but shows how small it is. I am OK with cutting out the old one and putting in a new one. Is this a part that can be bought? I cant see it on any parts breakdown. #4 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2013 Location Ohio Posts 562 Re: 96 Tigershark MonteCarlo idler bearing issue I have never seen one for sale, but I have never looked. If you cannot find one, if it was mine I would make one from Schedule 80 PVC. Or perhaps you might find the right size insert fitting at Lowes etc. Something like this or threaded on one end.

Insert fitting.png



I am not where I can measure mine right now.



As you know it s difficult to use a hole saw when there is no center to hold the saw in position. I made a special tool a while ago to drill out some old plumbing fittings to make room for new ones. It would be perfect for this application. It is threaded 5/8-18 to match common hole saw threads. It allows you to screw on the size you need to the hole to be, then screw on one that fits nicely inside the existing hole. It will them hold your drill and the saw in correct alignment with the existing hole.



Hole Saw Arbor.jpg



