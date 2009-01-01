Hi,
New to this forum as i have just purchased a 96 tiger shark 770 Monte Carlo. It runs fine, but it leaks water like crazy. I found the hose that connects the idler bearing to the hull was not fully connected at the hull. The bearing had seized and ripped the hose off. Once I took it apart, i found that the connection at the hull appears to be damaged or missing. There is only a small amount of plastic material to connect the hose to. I don't think the hose will hold if i try to clamp it to this small amount of material (about 1/4" of plastic).
Has anyone ever modified these skis to use a different type of seal on the hull or is there an adapter that can be added to the hull to connect the hose to?
Thanks for any information!