Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: F12X goes into limp mode at WOT for greater than 15 minutes, but otherwise does not #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2007 Location Salt Water Posts 392 F12X goes into limp mode at WOT for greater than 15 minutes, but otherwise does not I have a 02 Aquatrax F12X. I will ride most of the day at the beach with my family, but towards the end of the day, I usually go out for some spirited runs, where I go WOT for about 15 minutes or greater, then the warning light and FI light flash. The ski then goes into limp mode. I do not get a overheating warning. If I turn it off and turn it back on, it will be fine the first time, and takes about 5 minutes to go back into limp mode. The time it takes to go back into limp mode gets less and less the more I ride. Eventually, it will go into limp mode at anything above 2000 RPM.



The first two times this happened, I realized that I was using regular gas in the ski. I then pumped it all out and put in premium gas. I was disappointed when it happened again. It only happen towards the end of my day, and usually when I am riding spirited by myself.

The water coming out the exhaust feels hot at this point, and the engine feels hot to the touch. I am used to 2-stroke being relatively cold, so I am not sure how hot this is supposed to feel. I almost feel like something has gotten too hot. The water out the exit feels pretty hot. I am not used to this water being hot. Is this normal?

This is my first Turbo Aquatrax. I had a non-Turbo a number of years ago.

I also feel like more water should be coming out the water exit. It is not shooting water out like the yamaha shoot water out. At 3k RPM, it is barely making a dent in the jet stream. As I go to 4.5k RPM, it does increase, but I feel like the water should be pumping out faster than it is.

Can the cooling water flow be restricted somehow?



What can I check? I am lost as to how to diagnose. When I turn the ski off, the FI light and warning light disappear. I have not gotten to check it while the warnings are there as yet.



85' Kawaskai JS550 - PRISTINE condition

2003 Suzuki GSX-R1000



Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

