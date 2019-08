Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 99 sxi pro #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2019 Location San Diego Age 51 Posts 4 99 sxi pro I had the intake grate pull out the hull inserts over the weekend and before I new it

the grate was lost with the front inserts

anyone else had this happen on the sxi pro

is there anyone who knows were I can get 2 inserts

thanks

gary Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules