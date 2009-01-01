|
|
-
VX 110 runs fine in learning mode, but wont start or runs terible in regular mode
So my friends vx is in great shape, but has got a weird problem. Compression is good, it runs fine in learning mode, but wont start sometimes, or will start and run crappy in regular mode. Sometimes it will start and run great in regular mode... I don't know where to start..
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules