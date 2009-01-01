Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Power valve versions #1 I dream skis Join Date May 2009 Location Ohio Age 35 Posts 657 Power valve versions Looking for a new pair of power valves for an upcoming build. Reading through the posts Ive seen many mentions of Yamaha changing the valve design multiple times. From what Ive gathered the 03 valves were the latest and best design.



What would you guys recommend to go with? Motor is going back in an 800 Xl and will be used for family use. SBT, OEM, WSM?



Any other brands to look at?



Ill be sure to use the updated lever links from SBT or WSM.

OEM Yamaha #3 I dream skis Join Date May 2009 Location Ohio Age 35 Posts 657 Re: Power valve versions Which version

The only one you will get if you order new is the latest. #5 I dream skis Join Date May 2009 Location Ohio Age 35 Posts 657 Re: Power valve versions Do they seem to hold up better than the billet RD?

