Power valve versions
Looking for a new pair of power valves for an upcoming build. Reading through the posts Ive seen many mentions of Yamaha changing the valve design multiple times. From what Ive gathered the 03 valves were the latest and best design.
What would you guys recommend to go with? Motor is going back in an 800 Xl and will be used for family use. SBT, OEM, WSM?
Any other brands to look at?
Ill be sure to use the updated lever links from SBT or WSM.
Re: Power valve versions
The only one you will get if you order new is the latest.
Re: Power valve versions
Do they seem to hold up better than the billet RD?
