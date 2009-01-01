 Power valve versions
  Yesterday, 09:24 PM
    nez02
    nez02 is offline
    I dream skis nez02's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2009
    Location
    Ohio
    Age
    35
    Posts
    657

    Power valve versions

    Looking for a new pair of power valves for an upcoming build. Reading through the posts Ive seen many mentions of Yamaha changing the valve design multiple times. From what Ive gathered the 03 valves were the latest and best design.

    What would you guys recommend to go with? Motor is going back in an 800 Xl and will be used for family use. SBT, OEM, WSM?

    Any other brands to look at?

    Ill be sure to use the updated lever links from SBT or WSM.
    1992 X2- Coffmans Exhaust, Drilled Waterbox, Newmiller High Compression Head (180 psi), Lightened Flywheel, SBN 44, Skat 15.5, UMI Steering, RCJS Grate
1995 HX- Factory Pipe
1996 1100 ZXI
1995 Superjet- Riva Red Pipe
    1995 HX- Factory Pipe
    1996 1100 ZXI
    1995 Superjet- Riva Red Pipe

    Feedback page. http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=419278
  Yesterday, 09:46 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,696

    Re: Power valve versions

    OEM Yamaha
  Yesterday, 09:52 PM
    nez02
    nez02 is offline
    I dream skis nez02's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2009
    Location
    Ohio
    Age
    35
    Posts
    657

    Re: Power valve versions

    Which version
    1992 X2- Coffmans Exhaust, Drilled Waterbox, Newmiller High Compression Head (180 psi), Lightened Flywheel, SBN 44, Skat 15.5, UMI Steering, RCJS Grate
    1995 HX- Factory Pipe
    1996 1100 ZXI
    1995 Superjet- Riva Red Pipe

    Feedback page. http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=419278
  Yesterday, 09:54 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,696

    Re: Power valve versions

    The only one you will get if you order new is the latest.
  Yesterday, 10:09 PM
    nez02
    nez02 is offline
    I dream skis nez02's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2009
    Location
    Ohio
    Age
    35
    Posts
    657

    Re: Power valve versions

    Do they seem to hold up better than the billet RD?
    1992 X2- Coffmans Exhaust, Drilled Waterbox, Newmiller High Compression Head (180 psi), Lightened Flywheel, SBN 44, Skat 15.5, UMI Steering, RCJS Grate
    1995 HX- Factory Pipe
    1996 1100 ZXI
    1995 Superjet- Riva Red Pipe

    Feedback page. http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=419278
