Does anyone know the difference between the exhaust manifolds below? Is it just the color difference? Green vs Grey? Are all the 1100s interchangeable? 1996-2003?



PN 59081-3726 1996-2000

and

PN 59081-3730 2000-2003

All 1100s are the same.

even the d.i.'s?

Talking carbed....

