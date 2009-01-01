 Kawi 1100 exhaust question
  Today, 06:53 PM #1
    Mentzel
    Mentzel is online now
    PWCToday Guru Mentzel's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Location
    Anchorage, Alaska
    Posts
    365

    Kawi 1100 exhaust question

    Does anyone know the difference between the exhaust manifolds below? Is it just the color difference? Green vs Grey? Are all the 1100s interchangeable? 1996-2003?

    PN 59081-3726 1996-2000
    and
    PN 59081-3730 2000-2003
  Today, 07:21 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,694

    Re: Kawi 1100 exhaust question

    All 1100s are the same.
  Today, 07:22 PM #3
    aggrovated
    aggrovated is online now
    Top Dog aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,482

    Re: Kawi 1100 exhaust question

    even the d.i.'s?
  Today, 07:34 PM #4
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,694

    Re: Kawi 1100 exhaust question

    Talking carbed....
  Today, 08:06 PM #5
    Mentzel
    Mentzel is online now
    PWCToday Guru Mentzel's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Location
    Anchorage, Alaska
    Posts
    365

    Re: Kawi 1100 exhaust question

    Quote Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy View Post
    Talking carbed....
    The DI uses the same manifold PN as the carb. But I think you answered my question. Thanks!
