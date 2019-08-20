 WTB 650sx aftwrmarket pipe and manifold. Also need js550 19* impeller
  Today, 02:28 PM #1
    Patmeehan272
    WTB 650sx aftwrmarket pipe and manifold. Also need js550 19* impeller

    WTB 650sx aftwrmarket pipe and manifold. Also need js550 19* impeller, reply or message with what you have.
  Today, 03:18 PM #2
    RowdyRowdyKraig
    Re: WTB 650sx aftwrmarket pipe and manifold. Also need js550 19* impeller

    If it's for a 550 conversion just used a stock 640 exhaust and create a cheater pipe.

  Today, 03:18 PM #3
    RowdyRowdyKraig
    Re: WTB 650sx aftwrmarket pipe and manifold. Also need js550 19* impeller

    *650 pipe. Also use a silver diverter manifold and can bore it out.

