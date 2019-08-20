|
WTB 650sx aftwrmarket pipe and manifold. Also need js550 19* impeller, reply or message with what you have.
-
Re: WTB 650sx aftwrmarket pipe and manifold. Also need js550 19* impeller
If it's for a 550 conversion just used a stock 640 exhaust and create a cheater pipe.
-
Re: WTB 650sx aftwrmarket pipe and manifold. Also need js550 19* impeller
*650 pipe. Also use a silver diverter manifold and can bore it out.
