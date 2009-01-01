 Nice 650sx core
Thread: Nice 650sx core

  Today, 01:21 PM #1
    ecotrip
    ecotrip is online now
    I dream skis ecotrip's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Ontario, Canada
    Age
    42
    Posts
    510

    Nice 650sx core

    Hello:

    I am just thinking about starting another conversion ski. What would it cost me for a decent 650 core with solid crank to refurbish for the project. Shipped to Buffalo 14304.

    Thanks,
    Mac
  Today, 02:14 PM #2
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    32
    Posts
    5,140

    Re: Nice 650sx core

    I have cases, cylinders, and a decent crank I believe local here in Buffalo, NY.

