Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1992 yahama 500 fuel question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Texas(TX) Posts 2 1992 yahama 500 fuel question Hello all, ive been lurking for awhile but now have a odd issue/question. I have a pair of wr500 92 yahama's that sat in a climate controlled storage for at least 15+ years so they are basically new compression showed hardly any wear. Got them running and have taken them out 3 times for around 3hours total. (These are the first pwc ive ever owned fyi). We filled up before taking out last sunday 1 took 4gal another 2ish. We were out for around an hour+ of solid riding started to head back in and one ski died constantly but would restart then go for a bit then die etc.

I hadnt thought of switching to reserve tank (because we had just filled up) until we beached it i did that and it ran perfect back in.



My question how much fuel do these take i thought it was 5gal. If so and it was full how could it have burned through nearly 5gallons in a bit over an hour? Do i need to fuel it with the tank switched to off? does that matter? any other ideas? When fueling i watched to see the fuel start to come up the neck and stop fueling off. thanks for the help Last edited by grayparatrooper; Today at 01:01 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules