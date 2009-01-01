|
1992 yahama 500 fuel question
Hello all, ive been lurking for awhile but now have a odd issue/question. I have a pair of wr500 92 yahama's that sat in a climate controlled storage for at least 15+ years so they are basically new compression showed hardly any wear. Got them running and have taken them out 3 times for around 3hours total. (These are the first pwc ive ever owned fyi). We filled up before taking out last sunday 1 took 4gal another 2ish. We were out for around an hour+ of solid riding started to head back in and one ski died constantly but would restart then go for a bit then die etc.
I hadnt thought of switching to reserve tank (because we had just filled up) until we beached it i did that and it ran perfect back in.
My question how much fuel do these take i thought it was 5gal. If so and it was full how could it have burned through nearly 5gallons in a bit over an hour? Do i need to fuel it with the tank switched to off? does that matter? any other ideas? When fueling i watched to see the fuel start to come up the neck and stop fueling off. thanks for the help
