Kawasaki STX 15F - Not winterized water in oil

Hi guys, new member.



First of i would like to apologize for my english, its not my first language, so there will be mistakes or things that does not make any sense.



I am trying to help a friend with his 2005 STX 15F, jetski took on water a few years back, and almost sunk, it got pulled out, and cleaned, but the damage was done, and the starter bendix was damaged because of bad seals/bearing and would no longer engage, jetski just got left in a garage after that.



Back to present time, got the seals replaced, bendix replaced, new starter, new sparkplugs, fresh oil/filter, and it fired right up, but was idle was high, and it sounded like it was missing on a cylinder, when revving the engine, it was running smooth.



Took it out to the water and it was running great except it would not idle, back home we checked the oil and its milky, i would guess there is the same amount of water in the engine as oil, so no wonder it would not idle.



Now is the question, what is the reason for the water in the oil, cracked head, bad headgasket, leaky oilcooler, can it be anything else ?



Engine was left with water in it for a few cold winters, i suggested him to start with a leak down test, how does that sound ?



Kind regards

