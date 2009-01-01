Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GP800 No gauges No spark #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Rocky mount, nc Age 32 Posts 1 GP800 No gauges No spark Alright so as the title says this is a 2003 GP800 that I am working on for a customer and when he first dropped it off I did notice that the gauge cluster was working and before cleaning the carbs I shot the cylinders to make sure it would hit before tearing into it. Everything cranked up and worked properly. Well while i was cleaning the carbs I disconnected the battery and put it on charge. Once I finished the carb job and put everything back together I then put the battery back in and noticed the gauges were not working and also no spark. I have done research and done a lot of testing with my meter and cannot find the problem. Now since I had tried different things this is the kicker. I first followed advice from others on here and saw someone with a similar problem and that was said to be the CDI so I replaced that first thinking they tie together. Well that didn't work. I have also sense replaced the meter also thinking that since there is no true way to test that then maybe that is the issue. I have tested the kill switch at each plug and ohm them out to no issues. I just can't figure this thing out. I also cleaned the ground going to the starter just to have a good ground. This is a fresh water ski and never been in salt water. It really doesn't even have many hours on it from what the guy told me. So to recap i have replaced the meter and CDI and problem started after pulling battery and doing carb clean. Please help me figure this thing out for this guy. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

