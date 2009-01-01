Alright so as the title says this is a 2003 GP800 that I am working on for a customer and when he first dropped it off I did notice that the gauge cluster was working and before cleaning the carbs I shot the cylinders to make sure it would hit before tearing into it. Everything cranked up and worked properly. Well while i was cleaning the carbs I disconnected the battery and put it on charge. Once I finished the carb job and put everything back together I then put the battery back in and noticed the gauges were not working and also no spark. I have done research and done a lot of testing with my meter and cannot find the problem. Now since I had tried different things this is the kicker. I first followed advice from others on here and saw someone with a similar problem and that was said to be the CDI so I replaced that first thinking they tie together. Well that didn't work. I have also sense replaced the meter also thinking that since there is no true way to test that then maybe that is the issue. I have tested the kill switch at each plug and ohm them out to no issues. I just can't figure this thing out. I also cleaned the ground going to the starter just to have a good ground. This is a fresh water ski and never been in salt water. It really doesn't even have many hours on it from what the guy told me. So to recap i have replaced the meter and CDI and problem started after pulling battery and doing carb clean. Please help me figure this thing out for this guy.