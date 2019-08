Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Westcoast vs pjs pipes #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2005 Location Kankakee River Age 32 Posts 1,734 Westcoast vs pjs pipes Iíve been running a westcoast pipe in my 650 conversion for a long time but I have the opportunity to get a pjs 3 piece pipe. Would I see more power with the pjs? Would it even be worth it to switch pipes?





Re: Westcoast vs pjs pipes Yes, you'll see a performance increase with the PJS 3 piece, it is a great pipe. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,356 Re: Westcoast vs pjs pipes +1 on noticeable increase in power and acceleration. Both can provide same max speed with setup, but the PJS will always get you there quicker.

