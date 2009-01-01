Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 92 TS 650 no compression in back cylinder #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2013 Location Delaware Coast Age 51 Posts 195 92 TS 650 no compression in back cylinder Its been running fine for a while but a few weeks ago when the wife's family was visiting and all taking turns trying the ski which started and ran fine for all of them except when it was her sisters turn to jump on and take it for a spin it wouldn't idle all of a sudden when she started it up , It would start up then die so i turned up the idle some and it stayed running but i noticed the pisser wasn't putting any water out so i pulled the hose off and blew a small pebble out and it was flowing again and seemed ok so she took it for a spin and all seemed fine, A few days ago the wife and i went to take my daughter and a friend out for a ride on the TS and the 92 XP and when i went to fire up the TS it turned over slow like the battery was low so i checked it and it was fine , anyway i finally got it fired up and we went for a spin and she said it felt normal then maybe 15 minutes into cruising she said it made a thump and died , So once i got it back i did a compression test and it has 0 in the back cylinder , the front is 125 like its always been , I wonder if its the oil pump or did it have a water restriction from the pisser tube again that she didn't notice and burned up the rear cylinder ? Wouldn't a failing oil pump or water cooling issue take out both cylinders ? Any ideas what happened and what to look for first ? I'm sorta thinking the pisser tube was clogged with the ride before the wife's sister which I'm sure it was and got that cylinder hot and hurt the rings. Any input is appreciated. 93 Kawasaki TS 650

92 Kawasaki TS 650

92 Seadoo XP 587

