Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2008 group K sxr #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2016 Location michigan Posts 39 2008 group K sxr custom paint orange and blue

rrp pole

everything is billet

all motor work done by group k they built motor and sent me the whole thing not just bored the cylinders (have all recipes)

ski runs great



motor:

group k sleeper kit

wet pipe

true i40 carbs

arrestors

tdr waterbox



SKI;

solas prop (13/17) i believe

rrp pole

bildge

bars

too much to list



can text for more pictures 5865zero677one1

IMG_2326.JPG #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2016 Location michigan Posts 39 Re: 2008 group K sxr sorry guys

also has light weight raptor hood from blowsion



asking 5500 obo Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules