2008 group K sxr
custom paint orange and blue
rrp pole
everything is billet
all motor work done by group k they built motor and sent me the whole thing not just bored the cylinders (have all recipes)
ski runs great
motor:
group k sleeper kit
wet pipe
true i40 carbs
arrestors
tdr waterbox
SKI;
solas prop (13/17) i believe
rrp pole
bildge
bars
too much to list
can text for more pictures 5865zero677one1
IMG_2326.JPG
Re: 2008 group K sxr
sorry guys
also has light weight raptor hood from blowsion
asking 5500 obo
