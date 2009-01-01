 2008 group K sxr
    2008 group K sxr

    custom paint orange and blue
    rrp pole
    everything is billet
    all motor work done by group k they built motor and sent me the whole thing not just bored the cylinders (have all recipes)
    ski runs great

    motor:
    group k sleeper kit
    wet pipe
    true i40 carbs
    arrestors
    tdr waterbox

    SKI;
    solas prop (13/17) i believe
    rrp pole
    bildge
    bars
    too much to list

    can text for more pictures 5865zero677one1
    Re: 2008 group K sxr

    sorry guys
    also has light weight raptor hood from blowsion

    asking 5500 obo
