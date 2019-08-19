Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1991 Waverunner 500 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Carrollton, OH Age 40 Posts 4 1991 Waverunner 500 I am having issues with my 91 WR500. I have the engine running pretty good imo, but it struggles to plane out. Once it does the only thing I have noticed is a slight surge on the top end. Not enough to effect anything.



I have taken pics of the impeller to see what everyone's thoughts are on it.



The main issue I have been running into is that after the ski sits in the water for an hour, I can't the it to run at more than an idle. I am going to drop it in the water tomorrow night and check for exhaust leaks. I'm wondering if there's a leak and it's choking the engine out.

