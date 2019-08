Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parts needed for a 1995 Wave Raider Deluxe 700! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Manitoba Age 39 Posts 2 Parts needed for a 1995 Wave Raider Deluxe 700! Hey Everyone!



I'm in need of a couple parts for a 1995 Wave Raider 700 Deluxe.



Looking for:



Cylinder head (JUGS) Version 62T



Digital display for the same unit. I've attached a picture of the display I need.



Please let me know if you have either.



Thank you



