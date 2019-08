Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Think I need a new impeller. Any suggestions? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2013 Location Newburgh, IN Posts 40 Think I need a new impeller. Any suggestions? So I sucked up a pretty large rock recently and now I see some cuts and scrapes on my impeller and I feel a slight vibration in the 2000-3000 RPM range. It seems to quiet down at higher RPMs, but I think I'm going to go ahead and replace the impeller. Would an upgrade like a Solas be worth the extra $60 or so? OEM impeller is about $150. Solas is about $210. Are there other brands I should consider too?



Thanks!

Jeff Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules