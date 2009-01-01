|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
750SXI Pro Pop-off question
I know this has been debated several times - but here goes anyway. Need everyones thoughts about my 1998 SXI Pro pop-off settings.
Ski currently has:
* Stock size pistons (new)
* Factory Limited Wet Pipe
* K&N Carbs
* ADA head (compression around 170)
* Lightened flywheel (newmiller)
* Stock Jets - 147.5 (high speed) and 75 (low speed)
* Stock needle & seat 1.5
* stock spring
* New rebuild on carbs - both set at 30psi pop off
Factory Pipe says that #80 jet might be a better pilot jet. I would like everyones thoughts about using a 2.0 needle and seat and keeping the jets stock? The reason I'm asking is because I cooked one of the cylinders of my 1 year rebuild and blew out a quarter size piece of the top (outside edge) of the piston. The first cylinder in line looks/is perfect but the second one (front cylinder) is the one that got hot. Exact same carb settings on both carbs - who woulda' guessed......
The motor is back at Flannery Motorsports to get rebuilt, and I rebuilt the carbs last night. I'm second guessing myself now about pop-off pressure, springs, Needle/seat, and jet sizes. please provide your thoughts as need to get it 100% correct this time.
Thank you.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 750SXI Pro Pop-off question
Not sure with K&N flame arrestors, but with PROK or Tau-Ceti I would start with:
152.5 main jets
80 pilot jets
2.0 N/S
80g springs
Home of Newmiller Machine
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 750SXI Pro Pop-off question
I have a similar setup, except for SP cylinder and im running the stock flame arrestor with the trumpets removed. I found that stock needle/seat and spring work best. Not sure how much of a difference there is between the two flame arrestors when it comes to intake vacuum.
Last edited by bandit88; Today at 03:15 PM.
-
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 750SXI Pro Pop-off question
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules