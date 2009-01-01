 750SXI Pro Pop-off question
  Today, 01:59 PM #1
    Corndog69
    750SXI Pro Pop-off question

    I know this has been debated several times - but here goes anyway. Need everyones thoughts about my 1998 SXI Pro pop-off settings.

    Ski currently has:
    * Stock size pistons (new)
    * Factory Limited Wet Pipe
    * K&N Carbs
    * ADA head (compression around 170)
    * Lightened flywheel (newmiller)
    * Stock Jets - 147.5 (high speed) and 75 (low speed)
    * Stock needle & seat 1.5
    * stock spring
    * New rebuild on carbs - both set at 30psi pop off

    Factory Pipe says that #80 jet might be a better pilot jet. I would like everyones thoughts about using a 2.0 needle and seat and keeping the jets stock? The reason I'm asking is because I cooked one of the cylinders of my 1 year rebuild and blew out a quarter size piece of the top (outside edge) of the piston. The first cylinder in line looks/is perfect but the second one (front cylinder) is the one that got hot. Exact same carb settings on both carbs - who woulda' guessed......

    The motor is back at Flannery Motorsports to get rebuilt, and I rebuilt the carbs last night. I'm second guessing myself now about pop-off pressure, springs, Needle/seat, and jet sizes. please provide your thoughts as need to get it 100% correct this time.

    Thank you.
  Today, 02:25 PM #2
    mcn6
    Re: 750SXI Pro Pop-off question

    Not sure with K&N flame arrestors, but with PROK or Tau-Ceti I would start with:
    152.5 main jets
    80 pilot jets
    2.0 N/S
    80g springs



    Home of Newmiller Machine
  Today, 03:14 PM #3
    bandit88
    Re: 750SXI Pro Pop-off question

    I have a similar setup, except for SP cylinder and im running the stock flame arrestor with the trumpets removed. I found that stock needle/seat and spring work best. Not sure how much of a difference there is between the two flame arrestors when it comes to intake vacuum.
  Today, 03:33 PM #4
    JonnyX2
    Re: 750SXI Pro Pop-off question

    2.0NS
    80g
    80p
    150-152.5m
