Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 750SXI Pro Pop-off question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Caledonia Age 48 Posts 28 Blog Entries 1 750SXI Pro Pop-off question I know this has been debated several times - but here goes anyway. Need everyones thoughts about my 1998 SXI Pro pop-off settings.



Ski currently has:

* Stock size pistons (new)

* Factory Limited Wet Pipe

* K&N Carbs

* ADA head (compression around 170)

* Lightened flywheel (newmiller)

* Stock Jets - 147.5 (high speed) and 75 (low speed)

* Stock needle & seat 1.5

* stock spring

* New rebuild on carbs - both set at 30psi pop off



Factory Pipe says that #80 jet might be a better pilot jet. I would like everyones thoughts about using a 2.0 needle and seat and keeping the jets stock? The reason I'm asking is because I cooked one of the cylinders of my 1 year rebuild and blew out a quarter size piece of the top (outside edge) of the piston. The first cylinder in line looks/is perfect but the second one (front cylinder) is the one that got hot. Exact same carb settings on both carbs - who woulda' guessed......



The motor is back at Flannery Motorsports to get rebuilt, and I rebuilt the carbs last night. I'm second guessing myself now about pop-off pressure, springs, Needle/seat, and jet sizes. please provide your thoughts as need to get it 100% correct this time.



Thank you. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2006 Location Oregon Age 60 Posts 3,134 Re: 750SXI Pro Pop-off question Not sure with K&N flame arrestors, but with PROK or Tau-Ceti I would start with:

152.5 main jets

80 pilot jets

2.0 N/S

80g springs





I have a similar setup, except for SP cylinder and im running the stock flame arrestor with the trumpets removed. I found that stock needle/seat and spring work best. Not sure how much of a difference there is between the two flame arrestors when it comes to intake vacuum.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) -

-92 750SS

-81 JS440

2.0NS

80g

80p

80p

