Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 Waveblaster I #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2010 Location Lehigh Valley PA Age 35 Posts 35 96 Waveblaster I Hey guys, I have a mint 96 blaster that has been stored in my garage for a few years. Wanted to get it out this summer and use it then possible sell it but having some issues and need some advice! First it still have factory oil injection and I noticed when I fired it up after I ran for about 20sec there was a decent amount of oil leaking out the exhaust and dripping on my floor off the ride plate. I assumed it may have been from sitting for a few year and just built up in the exhaust?? Next thing is I ran it on the water for a bit to see if I could flush it out and The ski took off dieseling and I had to quick pull the choke to shut it down. Now I am afraid to go to the lake! It appears that the throttle is free and working and the kill switch works. Just not sure what to check next. Compression is spot on as the ski maybe has 50hrs on the original set up. I could do a leakdown test I suppose. Just hope its not the crank seal. Any tips or advice would be awesome!!

