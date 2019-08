Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB seadoo 720 micro touch rev limiter #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2007 Location indianapolis, indiana Age 35 Posts 1,155 WTB seadoo 720 micro touch rev limiter Like the title says. Paypal ready. Pm with what you have





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

13 SuperJet

95 HX

Re: WTB seadoo 720 micro touch rev limiter image.jpeg

The one on left has longer leads for Ewci , the one on right stil has hook up but short wires , both came from 717 FPP xps

