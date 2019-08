Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Torque Spec's 95 750 SXI #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Mesa, Az Posts 26 Torque Spec's 95 750 SXI Where can i find the torque spec's for the bolts on a 95 750sxi engine? For example the bolts on the cylinder head. Thanks! #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2017 Location Prior Lake, MN Posts 68 Re: Torque Spec's 95 750 SXI 22 ft-lbs. make sure to torque them in order starting at 1 (the numbers cast into the head). re torque them after your first ride too. 1998 750sxi pro

http://www.theskiclinic.com/kawasaki-tech.html - clymers manual specs



Head torque is actually 18ftlbs but the cylmers manual states it as 22. Close enough, more importantly is that they are all torqued the same.

