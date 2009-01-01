 Dies immediately with ANY throttle
  Today, 11:19 AM #1
    nkurth14
    nkurth14 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Snellville, Ga
    Posts
    72

    Dies immediately with ANY throttle

    Replaced my seized engine with a 650 refurb (SBT). got everything back together. Had an issue with cooling water not coming out the pisser but seeming to dump straight into exhaust. Have since gotten that cleaned up to where I have water coming out of the pisser.

    Ran idle for the recommended 30 min for break in. went to give it some throttle and it dies the second I start to pull. And not a bog down and die out, its immediate.

    all exhaust is stock. Replaced all fuel lines earlier this year when putting the engine back in. carb was rebuilt as well (stock carb).

    I have been fighting this thing for a year and so tired of the "one thing after the other" just want to ride!!
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:38 AM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    30
    Posts
    2,057

    Re: Dies immediately with ANY throttle

    Did you rebuild the carb with a genuine keihin rebuild ket? If not, that's what I would start with.
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -92 750SS
    -81 JS440
    Parts for sale HERE
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:41 AM #3
    nkurth14
    nkurth14 is online now
    PWCToday Regular nkurth14's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Snellville, Ga
    Posts
    72

    Re: Dies immediately with ANY throttle

    It was a keihin kit, rebuilt probably late 2018 and has sat since then though so I might get another kit and try that again.
    Reply With Quote
