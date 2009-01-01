|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Dies immediately with ANY throttle
Replaced my seized engine with a 650 refurb (SBT). got everything back together. Had an issue with cooling water not coming out the pisser but seeming to dump straight into exhaust. Have since gotten that cleaned up to where I have water coming out of the pisser.
Ran idle for the recommended 30 min for break in. went to give it some throttle and it dies the second I start to pull. And not a bog down and die out, its immediate.
all exhaust is stock. Replaced all fuel lines earlier this year when putting the engine back in. carb was rebuilt as well (stock carb).
I have been fighting this thing for a year and so tired of the "one thing after the other" just want to ride!!
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Dies immediately with ANY throttle
Did you rebuild the carb with a genuine keihin rebuild ket? If not, that's what I would start with.
PWCToday Regular
Re: Dies immediately with ANY throttle
It was a keihin kit, rebuilt probably late 2018 and has sat since then though so I might get another kit and try that again.
