Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Dies immediately with ANY throttle #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location Snellville, Ga Posts 72 Dies immediately with ANY throttle Replaced my seized engine with a 650 refurb (SBT). got everything back together. Had an issue with cooling water not coming out the pisser but seeming to dump straight into exhaust. Have since gotten that cleaned up to where I have water coming out of the pisser.



Ran idle for the recommended 30 min for break in. went to give it some throttle and it dies the second I start to pull. And not a bog down and die out, its immediate.



all exhaust is stock. Replaced all fuel lines earlier this year when putting the engine back in. carb was rebuilt as well (stock carb).



I have been fighting this thing for a year and so tired of the "one thing after the other" just want to ride!! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 2,057 Re: Dies immediately with ANY throttle Did you rebuild the carb with a genuine keihin rebuild ket? If not, that's what I would start with.

