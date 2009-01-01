Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 95 zxi900 randomly died #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2009 Location IL Age 28 Posts 2 95 zxi900 randomly died So i have a couple questions for someone who knows about these skis. I just bought an extremely clean 900 zxi 95 model. I took it out and it ran flawless for 2 hours then just died like you hit the kill switch and wouldnt restart No attempt to fire whatsoever. With the minimal tools onboard i took a plug wire off and attempted to check for spark by putting a screwdriver in the plugwire and holding it near a head stud and didnt see any spark. I fiddled with the key/kill switch, no change, I tried switching the fuel valve, pulling the choke, nothing made any difference. Fuel filter was full aswell. I was towed back, trailered it home and as soon as i got home it started like nothing ever happened.



So, now obviously im trying to fix it before i go out and it dies again, but im out of ideas. Fuel system is perfect, stator ohm tests perfect, grounds are perfect, ebox is spotless, battery is new/clean/tight and has 12.2 resting volts and 13.5 charging at idle. Now, on my old yamahas when i have a problem like this i just replace the cdi and stator with new units and never have a problem again. The Kawi stator is availible but i cannot find a new cdi/ignitor unit. Anyone know where to find one? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2009 Location IL Age 28 Posts 2 Re: 95 zxi900 randomly died The only thing that i can figure is this machine has two "waterproof" toggle switches in place of the original key switch. One for power on, one for engine kill. Now i wiggle the kill switch one quite a bit after it died and it made no change. When i got home it started so i thought maybe the switch got wet and thats what killed it. I removed the switch, tested it with my dvm and it tested perfect, i even held it under water and tested it repeatedly with no change so im ruleing that out but figured it was worth mentioning. I should also say that the machine has working gauges, dummy lights come on and off when its turned on, trim system has been removed and it has a manual lever on the side for trim. The original connectors for the trim are just hanging open in the hull. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules