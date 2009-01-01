|
95 zxi900 randomly died
So i have a couple questions for someone who knows about these skis. I just bought an extremely clean 900 zxi 95 model. I took it out and it ran flawless for 2 hours then just died like you hit the kill switch and wouldnt restart No attempt to fire whatsoever. With the minimal tools onboard i took a plug wire off and attempted to check for spark by putting a screwdriver in the plugwire and holding it near a head stud and didnt see any spark. I fiddled with the key/kill switch, no change, I tried switching the fuel valve, pulling the choke, nothing made any difference. Fuel filter was full aswell. I was towed back, trailered it home and as soon as i got home it started like nothing ever happened.
So, now obviously im trying to fix it before i go out and it dies again, but im out of ideas. Fuel system is perfect, stator ohm tests perfect, grounds are perfect, ebox is spotless, battery is new/clean/tight and has 12.2 resting volts and 13.5 charging at idle. Now, on my old yamahas when i have a problem like this i just replace the cdi and stator with new units and never have a problem again. The Kawi stator is availible but i cannot find a new cdi/ignitor unit. Anyone know where to find one?
The only thing that i can figure is this machine has two "waterproof" toggle switches in place of the original key switch. One for power on, one for engine kill. Now i wiggle the kill switch one quite a bit after it died and it made no change. When i got home it started so i thought maybe the switch got wet and thats what killed it. I removed the switch, tested it with my dvm and it tested perfect, i even held it under water and tested it repeatedly with no change so im ruleing that out but figured it was worth mentioning. I should also say that the machine has working gauges, dummy lights come on and off when its turned on, trim system has been removed and it has a manual lever on the side for trim. The original connectors for the trim are just hanging open in the hull.
