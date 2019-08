Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: wtb 1990 sn yamaha superjet complete chin pad #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2008 Location joplin mo Age 54 Posts 4 wtb 1990 sn yamaha superjet complete chin pad wtb 1990-95 sn superjet complete chin pad .. not just the cover the complete pad if you have an old haul with no motor or a ski u are parting out let me know ...mike 417-624-3734 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules