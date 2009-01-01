Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Mikuni eating fuel pumps? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Beaverton Oregon Age 30 Posts 4 Mikuni eating fuel pumps? So, I already know the answers I'm going to get, but I kind of just wanted to get this out on paper.



I bought a 1991 GT in really rough shape. Valve cover and some other stuff was missing. Replaced all the hoses, expect the ones in the tank. Rebuilt the carbs. Rebuilt the entire engine.



It ran alright, but pretty crappy the first time I took it out, but it was fun. After about an hour or two it started to slowly crap out, felt kind of like I was running out of gas, added more, no improvement. Put it on the trailer, took it home, replaced needle valves and seats, set pop off pressure on both carbs.



Took it out two more times, would run for about 30sec, maybe a min at full blast, then pretty much just quit, just like it was running out of gas.



This time I only took the fuel pump apart, replaced the check valves and diaphragm again, and behold, I got another hour or two out of it, then it crapped out and I had to tow it home, girlfriend was not happy...



These past 2 fuel pump rebuilds have been non-oem, just some cheapy Amazon ones. Could those be getting ruined so fast? I have some genuine ones coming later this week, but I'm just hoping there isn't some other underlying issue that is going to eat these new ones.



Thanks for the read, it's been a stressful week...



James #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Beaverton Oregon Age 30 Posts 4 Re: Mikuni eating fuel pumps? One of the other things I tried today was bypassing the fuel selector, no change Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules