Thread: Hydro 1100

Hydro 1100

I'm dumb, so I figured I'd start building another money pit.



stocker 1100 for GP3 class in JetJam 2020.



All stock 1100, maybe a head and carbs later. Running CDK2 Keihin's with 78/120 jetting. Should be interesting figuring out popoff with aftermarket flame arrestors.



What's the final word on removing the factory crossover tube in the intake manifold on the 1100?



Picked it up in havascrew friday night. I felt it was a great deal for me, and a fair deal for the seller on the random conglomeration of parts I ended up with, mostly I am stoked on the thinned 1100 ebox with ultra 150 coils.



The hull, motor, and driveline is complete minus a pump that I have already ordered. Probably going to call Skat for a swirl recommendation. I have had the best luck (obviously super unscientific) with swirl hookup on standups. They just GO when you hit that throttle.



Right now without an impeller, drive couplers, flame arrestors, and random gaskets I am at $3425 since ya'll nosy.



20190818_141547.jpg20190818_141650.jpg20190818_141641.jpg20190818_141631.jpg20190818_141625.jpg20190818_141715.jpg 1994 1100 SJ - Dead

1996 spec hx

"I'm going to be installing the hooker on my driveshaft in the next two weeks." -Element3488

Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk



