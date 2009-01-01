Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Reflash for new ibr #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2010 Location Pennsylvania Age 37 Posts 85 Reflash for new ibr Long story short, installed a brand new ibr module and still have ibr fault codes. The old ibr was Rev.06 and the new one is Rev.07. I used another know working Rev.06 and faults codes did not come back and all worked just fine except there was not vts on the display.

My question is ,what do I need to update the ecu to Rev.07 for the new ibr?

I have the SBT scan tool which by my knowledge does not do what I need to.



