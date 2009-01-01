|
WTB e-box for 95 VXR 650
Need an e-box for a 1995 WRB650T VXR (not pro). Really only need some of it, like thermo switch, plug wires and possibly a coil. Whole thing would be better.
Let me know if you have any of this. Thanks - Kip
Top Dog
Re: WTB e-box for 95 VXR 650
Have boxes or parts , coils and secondary wires are not separate like sea doos , do you need a stator also ?
Re: WTB e-box for 95 VXR 650
Don't need a stator. All I really need is coil with plug wires and the thermo switch with wires to the box. If not significantly more $, a whole box would be nice for spares. If you have both options can you let me know what you want for each?
Thanks
