 WTB e-box for 95 VXR 650
  1. Today, 11:53 AM #1
    kapieyow
    WTB e-box for 95 VXR 650

    Need an e-box for a 1995 WRB650T VXR (not pro). Really only need some of it, like thermo switch, plug wires and possibly a coil. Whole thing would be better.


    Let me know if you have any of this. Thanks - Kip
  2. Today, 01:24 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Re: WTB e-box for 95 VXR 650

    Have boxes or parts , coils and secondary wires are not separate like sea doos , do you need a stator also ?
  3. Today, 01:57 PM #3
    kapieyow
    Re: WTB e-box for 95 VXR 650

    Quote Originally Posted by Bionic racing View Post
    Have boxes or parts , coils and secondary wires are not separate like sea doos , do you need a stator also ?
    Don't need a stator. All I really need is coil with plug wires and the thermo switch with wires to the box. If not significantly more $, a whole box would be nice for spares. If you have both options can you let me know what you want for each?

    Thanks
