Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB e-box for 95 VXR 650 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location chapel hill, nc Posts 94 WTB e-box for 95 VXR 650 Need an e-box for a 1995 WRB650T VXR (not pro). Really only need some of it, like thermo switch, plug wires and possibly a coil. Whole thing would be better.





Let me know if you have any of this. Thanks - Kip #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,768 Re: WTB e-box for 95 VXR 650 Have boxes or parts , coils and secondary wires are not separate like sea doos , do you need a stator also ? #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location chapel hill, nc Posts 94 Re: WTB e-box for 95 VXR 650 Originally Posted by Bionic racing Originally Posted by Have boxes or parts , coils and secondary wires are not separate like sea doos , do you need a stator also ?



