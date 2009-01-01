Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: I need help somthing crazy happened today with my x2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location CALIFORNIA Age 24 Posts 19 Blog Entries 1 I need help somthing crazy happened today with my x2 So i went out to the lake today after swapping my 750 engine into my new x2 hull engine ran perfect before swap no issues well i completed the engine swap 2 days ago i dont kno exactly what i did wrong exactly yet but need help figuring it out i have a 750 ss with west coast exhuast all the way im fairly new to jetskis so i went to the lake today and fired my ski on trailer fired right up no issue then i lianched the ski it fired right up no issue warm up lap then hit the xourse one good time i made it 70% around less then 5 min ride my ski died fired it right up felt sluggish like no gas so went back to shore got gas filled her up then i tried to start it and it would turn over but would not start so then i said alright mabe its flooded removed the spark plug they were full of water is there some way i could of hooked up the water lines wrong to exhuast to cuase this type of isuue please help me out man i have a race next weekend Attached Images 15661066808251499889451448837820.jpg (2.41 MB, 4 views)

15661066808251499889451448837820.jpg (2.41 MB, 4 views) 1566106744278645515573758629029.jpg (2.21 MB, 3 views) FTW F reestyle X 2 Rider #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2013 Location Miami, FL Age 29 Posts 12 Re: I need help somthing crazy happened today with my x2 Water lines looks right but my question is did you get the right one coming from the pump, because on those hull you have basically 3 water lines, 1 is to remove water from the hull, the other one is to be used to remove water from the bottom of the Oem exhaust and the last one is the water supply, if you miss connect the water supply puting in one of the other you had no water in the engine. But my question is was water coming out of the pisser? Yes or no? If yes you connected it right from the hull if not, you ****ed up and probably melted the engine



Sent from my SM-N960U1 using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location CALIFORNIA Age 24 Posts 19 Blog Entries 1 Re: I need help somthing crazy happened today with my x2 Yes i saw water coming from pisser after swap FTW F reestyle X 2 Rider #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location CALIFORNIA Age 24 Posts 19 Blog Entries 1 Re: I need help somthing crazy happened today with my x2 Originally Posted by catoira Originally Posted by Water lines looks right but my question is did you get the right one coming from the pump, because on those hull you have basically 3 water lines, 1 is to remove water from the hull, the other one is to be used to remove water from the bottom of the Oem exhaust and the last one is the water supply, if you miss connect the water supply puting in one of the other you had no water in the engine. But my question is was water coming out of the pisser? Yes or no? If yes you connected it right from the hull if not, you ****ed up and probably melted the engine



Sent from my SM-N960U1 using Tapatalk

