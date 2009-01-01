 Dual BN38 Carb Trouble
pxctoday

  Today, 06:27 PM
    bl3nd3r
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    ON
    Posts
    7

    Dual BN38 Carb Trouble

    I have a X2 and am having trouble getting the engine running, and think it may be an issue with how I am running the carbs. I have searched for hours, and never seen a clear diagram showing which port is for what. Is anyone able to help?

    From what I can gather here is how I have it setup.

    Centre of diaphragm: pulse line
    Right of diaphragm (bottom right): fuel in
    Top left back of carb: fuel return
    Small barb at top: primer

    Can anyone confirm this is correct?

    carb labeled.jpg
  Today, 06:34 PM
    wmazz
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    59
    Posts
    2,674
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: Dual BN38 Carb Trouble

    The Pulse and fuel In lines are reversed.


    Bill M.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


