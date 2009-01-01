|
Dual BN38 Carb Trouble
I have a X2 and am having trouble getting the engine running, and think it may be an issue with how I am running the carbs. I have searched for hours, and never seen a clear diagram showing which port is for what. Is anyone able to help?
From what I can gather here is how I have it setup.
Centre of diaphragm: pulse line
Right of diaphragm (bottom right): fuel in
Top left back of carb: fuel return
Small barb at top: primer
Can anyone confirm this is correct?
carb labeled.jpg
Re: Dual BN38 Carb Trouble
The Pulse and fuel In lines are reversed.
Bill M.
