Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Dual BN38 Carb Trouble #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location ON Posts 7 Dual BN38 Carb Trouble I have a X2 and am having trouble getting the engine running, and think it may be an issue with how I am running the carbs. I have searched for hours, and never seen a clear diagram showing which port is for what. Is anyone able to help?



From what I can gather here is how I have it setup.



Centre of diaphragm: pulse line

Right of diaphragm (bottom right): fuel in

Top left back of carb: fuel return

Small barb at top: primer



Can anyone confirm this is correct?



carb labeled.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 59 Posts 2,674 Blog Entries 6 Re: Dual BN38 Carb Trouble The Pulse and fuel In lines are reversed.





Bill M. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





