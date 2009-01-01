|
Top Dog
HX800 project pulled out of extended storage
I have decided to blow the dust off of a long forgotten project. Years ago, can't say how many, I started this project with a hull that I was given. I bought an 18ft bow-rider and PWCs have been off my radar since. I am happy to say that it runs better (on the trailer) now than it did when I stopped work on it. Based on trailer-testing, it is ready for an in-water test.
This leads to me current need and question. The throttle cable that I have in there now is just long enough to reach the hood hinge when its open. I have no idea what its from but it likely came from a 97 SPX that got parted out. So, does the standard HX throttle cable work with the 787 conversion? I can't see how it would not but its worth asking before I start looking.
Also, I am not likely to keep this craft unless its handling is truly amazing,,, amazing enough that I can't part with it. So, what does a good-running, barely modded 787-HX go for these days?
With any luck, you will see it in the classifieds by mid-fall.
