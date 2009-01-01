|
|
-
Ultra 150 carburetor o-ring sizes
Anybody know the size/specs for the needle seat o-ring and the idle mixture screw o-ring on an ultra 150? I measured them with a digital caliper, but they might have shrunk over the years and become distorted. I just ordered two different sizes for each thing to hedge my bet a little. Here are the sizes I gambled on:
For the needle seat:
6.9 mm x 1.3 mm
5.7 mm x 1.3 mm
For the mixture screw:
2.8 mm x 1.3 mm
2.8 mm x 1.2 mm
I'm going to see which ones fit the best, but it would be great to know the factory sizes. Thanks.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules