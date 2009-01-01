Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ultra 150 carburetor o-ring sizes #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2013 Location Florida Posts 9 Ultra 150 carburetor o-ring sizes Anybody know the size/specs for the needle seat o-ring and the idle mixture screw o-ring on an ultra 150? I measured them with a digital caliper, but they might have shrunk over the years and become distorted. I just ordered two different sizes for each thing to hedge my bet a little. Here are the sizes I gambled on:



For the needle seat:

6.9 mm x 1.3 mm

5.7 mm x 1.3 mm



For the mixture screw:

2.8 mm x 1.3 mm

2.8 mm x 1.2 mm



