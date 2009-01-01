Anybody know the size/specs for the needle seat o-ring and the idle mixture screw o-ring on an ultra 150? I measured them with a digital caliper, but they might have shrunk over the years and become distorted. I just ordered two different sizes for each thing to hedge my bet a little. Here are the sizes I gambled on:

For the needle seat:
6.9 mm x 1.3 mm
5.7 mm x 1.3 mm

For the mixture screw:
2.8 mm x 1.3 mm
2.8 mm x 1.2 mm

I'm going to see which ones fit the best, but it would be great to know the factory sizes. Thanks.