Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 conversion questions/input #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2012 Location Charlevoix MI Posts 1 750 conversion questions/input Long time follower first time poster... Just getting my ski back together for the 2nd time with the 750sp. The 650 was tired and needed help so I picked up a donor ss. I dropped the 750 with electronics in and used the stock 650 exhaust, pump/impeller and single cdkii carb initially. Obviously the ski wasn't impressive at all but was just curious to see what it was like and make sure the engine ran well.



So this 2nd go around I'm expecting much better results.. I add a 750 Coffman hurricane pipe, dual cdkii's, drilled water box, cone style flame arrestors, primer instead of chokes, and a hooker 10/16 is on the way.



Does anyone have an idea where I should start with jetting? Currently I have 45,72,135 in my carbs, high speed screw is at 1 and low speed is at 1 3/8.



Open to any other suggestions as well. will update with pictures20190729_190325.jpg20190808_182653.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules