Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Pisser problems #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location Snellville, Ga Posts 69 Pisser problems So it appears the cooling water is dumping into the exhaust from the head instead of through the pisser line. If I plug the port in the exhaust the water comes from the pisser line but under normal operating conditions itís not going that way. Any help or experience with this?



I have pulled it all apart and sprayed wd40 in to try and loosen up any rust and sprayed air and water through it all. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules