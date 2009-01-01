Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ZXI / SX-R 1100 Engine Measurements Needed #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2005 Location Anchorage, Alaska Posts 361 ZXI / SX-R 1100 Engine Measurements Needed So Im working on a motor that was supposedly decked. However Im not sure if it was the cylinders or the top half of crank case. Does anybody have a clean un-molested cylinder and case half they can measure? Basically I need the stock section height of the cylinders. Also need the section height of the top crankcase half. (from case half mating surface to base gasket mating surface). I will compare the measurements to mine to see which has been cut off. (decked)



I would be grateful for your help!



