So Im working on a motor that was supposedly decked. However Im not sure if it was the cylinders or the top half of crank case. Does anybody have a clean un-molested cylinder and case half they can measure? Basically I need the stock section height of the cylinders. Also need the section height of the top crankcase half. (from case half mating surface to base gasket mating surface). I will compare the measurements to mine to see which has been cut off. (decked)
I would be grateful for your help!
Thanks!