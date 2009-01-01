 89 & 90 Kawasaki X-2
  Today, 07:28 PM
    WrenchCrew
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Modesto CA
    89 & 90 Kawasaki X-2

    Both are pretty stock
    both have Coffman exhaust
    Both have SBN 44 Carb
    One has old school UMI Steering
    Both have primers
    One is cut 1.5"

    I've also got a 2 place trailer available if wanted

    $1500 each
    $3000 for the trailer

    Located in Modesto, CA
    Andrew
    209-674-5023
