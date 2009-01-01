|
|
-
89 & 90 Kawasaki X-2
Both are pretty stock
both have Coffman exhaust
Both have SBN 44 Carb
One has old school UMI Steering
Both have primers
One is cut 1.5"
I've also got a 2 place trailer available if wanted
$1500 each
$3000 for the trailer
Located in Modesto, CA
Andrew
209-674-5023
