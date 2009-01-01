Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sea Doo 3D choking off in action #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2012 Location Essex County Posts 6 Sea Doo 3D choking off in action Bought a 2004 3D 787 rfi several seasons ago after previous owner had reputable sea doo mechanic rebuild the top end. It has run fine, but the last two times we went out the plugs fouled and cut off after about 15 minutes of riding. It wont start and run for more than 20 seconds after it cuts off, but fires right up after i swap plugs. It then repeats. The first time i chalked it up to bad gas and possibly forgetting to swap plugs after burning off the fogging oil. This time, my son mentioned it seemed like it was being starved of fuel and then we noticed some smoke (r exhaust) coming from the engine bay. Im not a mechanic but if a 2 stroke does not get enough fuel, but still gets the oil injected i can see why it would foul plugs and smoke. Right now i plan on checking the battery voltage at idle and at 3500 rpm's to make sure voltage is where its supposed to be, checking the compression and looking over the exhaust to make sure there are no holes. Is there anything else I should be checking? Has anyone on here come across this type of issue? Does this sound like something i should just let a sea doo mechanic have a crack at?



