1998 Yamaha Superjet

ADA Head

Factory B Pipe

Dual Carbs

MSD electric

Jetnetics charging flywheel

shortened pole and lightened spring

quick turn bars

foot holds

hand mounted blige switch

i forget what prop i've got on it but its not stock

I'm sure theres more



$5000

located in Modesto CA

Andrew

209-674-5023

