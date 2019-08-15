 90 Kawasaki X2 NY
    90 Kawasaki X2 NY

    1990 Kawasaki X2

    Has transferable title

    Picked it up at the end of last year and figured I'd pull the goodies off of it.
    But when I put it on the hose and gave it some gas it fired up.
    So still some life left in this crusty ol X2
    Trying to sell complete before tearing apart.
    Electronics are good, compression is good, had to bypass the fuel pump on the carb with a working one to get the ski to idle.
    So definitely needs the carb looked over.
    But good bones for someone looking to get a project with all the bolt ons already in place.

    -Ocean Pro ride plate
    -Ocean Pro intake grate
    -Westcoast Mikuni style flame arrestor
    -Mikuni intake manifold
    -Mikuni carb
    -West Coast pipe
    -West Coast pipe manifold (dual cooling inlets)
    -A/m stainless impeller
    -Pump housing in excellent condition, no wear on veins
    -PJS high comp head
    -Waterbox may be AM not sure
    -Oil block off mod

    Asking 1700 or whatever makes you feel like you got the deal

    ps it does have a hood and seat, will put pictures of those up shortly.

    IMG_20190815_194744312.jpgIMG_20190815_194705308.jpgIMG_20190815_194729308.jpg
    Last edited by Scurve; Today at 06:48 PM.


    Can make custom parts in Plastic, Resin, or Fiber. PM for details

