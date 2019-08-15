Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 90 Kawasaki X2 NY #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2012 Location Albany Age 32 Posts 183 90 Kawasaki X2 NY 1990 Kawasaki X2



Has transferable title



Picked it up at the end of last year and figured I'd pull the goodies off of it.

But when I put it on the hose and gave it some gas it fired up.

So still some life left in this crusty ol X2

Trying to sell complete before tearing apart.

Electronics are good, compression is good, had to bypass the fuel pump on the carb with a working one to get the ski to idle.

So definitely needs the carb looked over.

But good bones for someone looking to get a project with all the bolt ons already in place.



-Ocean Pro ride plate

-Ocean Pro intake grate

-Westcoast Mikuni style flame arrestor

-Mikuni intake manifold

-Mikuni carb

-West Coast pipe

-West Coast pipe manifold (dual cooling inlets)

-A/m stainless impeller

-Pump housing in excellent condition, no wear on veins

-PJS high comp head

-Waterbox may be AM not sure

-Oil block off mod



Asking 1700 or whatever makes you feel like you got the deal



ps it does have a hood and seat, will put pictures of those up shortly.



IMG_20190815_194744312.jpgIMG_20190815_194705308.jpgIMG_20190815_194729308.jpg Last edited by Scurve; Today at 06:48 PM .





Can make custom parts in Plastic, Resin, or Fiber. PM for details





Search Ebay: Kawasaki X2 Hood DuctsCan make custom parts in Plastic, Resin, or Fiber. PM for details Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Scurve Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules