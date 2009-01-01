 98 GTXL 951 - Missing siphon tube cause leak?
    jgkurz
    98 GTXL 951 - Missing siphon tube cause leak?

    Hi all,

    I have two GTX Limited 951 skis that ran well last season. Unfortunately, one of them suddenly developed a mystery leak this season. So much so, that the high water in the hull started to get into my air intake and foul spark plugs. Not good. The cardon seal has no visual issues. Next, I hooked up a garden hose to the rear of the ski and could find not any leaks in the cooling system. I started to investigate the bilge system and noticed one of the siphon tubes above the impeller was missing. The leak only seems to occur when the ski is moving through the water. The hull fills to just below the air intake after 30min if riding.

    Could a missing siphon tube somehow allow that much water into the hull?

    -John
