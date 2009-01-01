Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 89 650sx - oil droplets and spraying fuel out exhaust - check my diagnosis? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Belton, TX Posts 61 89 650sx - oil droplets and spraying fuel out exhaust - check my diagnosis? TLDR: I think the hot weather cyclically pressurized my fuel circuit, causing the carb to leak large amounts of fuel into the exhaust. Do I need to worry/think about anything else?



Last week at the lake, 650sx which has been running well prior wouldnt start in the water. Crank, crank, crank... finally it starts wanting to fire up but I notice little black oily droplets floating away from the exhaust every time I crank it. Crank, crank, crank... finally it starts and sounds loaded up so I idle it awhile and putter around at 1/4 throttle trying to burn off what I assume is excessive fuel. Hm... thats weird...



Then it runs fine from then on.... until I stop it for a few minutes to take a break, and then it wont start again... so I swap out the battery from my 550, thinking that maybe all that cranking drained the battery... and it fires right up and runs great until we go home.



Back in the garage today, smells like fuel in the bilge... hm...thats weird... crank, crank, crank on the trailer... sounds like the starter is having a hard time... pull a plug and crank it again and... well... #2strokebukkake...



Anyway, plugs back in... crank, crank, crank... and after multiple attempts there is just a crap ton of raw fuel/oil pouring out of the exhaust with every crank, all over the driveway. Also, theres gas spraying out a crack in the pulse line that I didnt know I had... hm, thats weird... so I clip off the cracked part and reattach the pulse line.



Crank, crank, crank... eventually it starts and I run it for just a couple of seconds and hit the kill switch.



So, at this point, Im starting to suspect that something might be a little amiss...



Thinking that maybe the carb is leaking fuel into the bottom end (...what tipped you off, genius?) I pulled the carb but left it connected to all the fuel circuit. Sure enough, fuel running down the throat.



Im thinking maybe I have a needle thats leaking or stuck open.



At this point, let me mention that I JUST rebuilt the carb with a genuine Mikuni kit. 2.0 N/S w/ genuine Mikuni black spring. Nevertheless, Im thinking that maybe I misassembled it or something... but it looks fine.



I push the lever with my finger and a bunch of fuel comes welling out. Happens 2 more times. So, Im thinking: what happens if I crack the fuel cap? Pfffft.... and suddenly no more fuel coming out when I push the needle.



So, clearly the fuel system is pressurizing... but wait, you say... you just ran the ski so thats why its pressurized... well, maybe, but I really didnt run the ski very long. The return fitting is unobstructed and theres gas in the fuel return line going back to the tank.



In any case, the needle looked fine and the lever wasnt bound up.



New carb gasket... carb reassembled and reattached... starts up immediately and runs great (albeit on the trailer) and idles just like it always has been (i.e. doesnt seem rich, motor doesnt bog at idle) at 2100 RPM (which is where I have the idle screw set)... no fuel or extra smoke out of the exhaust...



So, for the record, heres what I think is happening: I think the massively hot Texas weather is pressurizing the fuel system while its sitting in the garage... which creates enough pressure to pop the needle, fill the jet well, and fuel starts dribbling down the inside of the carb. Pressure goes down, tank fills with a little bit of air through the check valve... Repeat this cycle, day after day, while the ski sits and.... boom... your crank case is filled with fuel.



I acknowledge that it could still be a leaking N/S, but it looked fine and LITERALLY is brand new, and it doesnt seem bound up.



So what Im going to do is leave the gas cap cracked and then go back tomorrow and see if it starts up without a bunch of fuel pouring out the exhaust. If it has the same problem tomorrow, Ill replace the N/S out of an abundance of caution.



Anybody have a similar issue, or disagree (or agree) with the plan? Anybody think of anything else I need to worry about?





Try it with the cap loose on your fuel tank. There is a lot of miss-information floating around about "pressurized" fuel tanks.

I had a bug build a nest in my fuel tank vent line outlet port which would not allow the gas vapor pressure from a 90deg day escape.

After I got that sorted out, the speedo would not work. The bugs again, in the pitot tube inlet.

Check your vent lines.



I had a bug build a nest in my fuel tank vent line outlet port which would not allow the gas vapor pressure from a 90deg day escape.



After I got that sorted out, the speedo would not work. The bugs again, in the pitot tube inlet.



Yep, leave the gas cap cracked or turn the fuel switch to off. Despite what people think, the tank is supposed to hold pressure. It venting gas fumes into the motor compartment would be a very bad thing.

The gas tank has a check valve, but it's also supposed to vent at something like 3psi. The needle and seat shuld hold WAY more than that. Popoff test the n&s. Should pop at a certain pressure with no fuel leaking past the seat o'ring or the needle.



#5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Belton, TX Posts 61 Re: 89 650sx - oil droplets and spraying fuel out exhaust - check my diagnosis? Just checked the pop off and its 25psi... should be 21psi with the black spring... but maybe my gauge is a little off or whatever.



With the carb reassembled, will hold 15psi for as long as I care to sit there and hold my finger over the return fitting, so I dont think its an issue with the lever being too high (its flush with the surroundings) or the diaphragm bunching up, and again, I used a genuine Mikuni kit for the rebuild.



Also, in case its not clear to everybody, Ive got an SBN-44 on there, not the stock carb.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #6 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Belton, TX Posts 61 Re: 89 650sx - oil droplets and spraying fuel out exhaust - check my diagnosis? Originally Posted by Myself Originally Posted by The gas tank has a check valve, but it's also supposed to vent at something like 3psi. The needle and seat shuld hold WAY more than that. Popoff test the n&s. Should pop at a certain pressure with no fuel leaking past the seat o'ring or the needle.





