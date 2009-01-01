Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 750 exhaust port timing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Minnesota Age 35 Posts 6 750 exhaust port timing I'm looking at this chart and it doesn't make sense to me.



What does the exhaust port timing number in this chart mean?



Obviously they don't have 89-96 degrees of total duration.



It wouldn't make any sense for that to be the number of degrees from TDC for the port to open, becuase then they would ALL have super low duration, and the implication here is that the cylinder with "89" has the lowest duration.



It could be number of degrees from bottom dead center that the exhaust port optens, so that would mean the cylinders have either 178, 186, or 192 degrees of total duration, I guess those are somewhat reasonable numbers, 192 seems like a hell of a lot for a watercraft motor, do they really run that high on a stock motor?













#2 Top Dog Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,353 Re: 750 exhaust port timing Yes the later model #29 cylinder not listed was the common 750 big pin in kawi models in the late 90s. These were the Teal in color, twin carb engines. The timing is comparable to the 3724 cylinder, also twin carb, but silver in color



Other cylinders not listed are

3755 (sxr)

3730 ( Teal in color with single carb)



Other cylinders not listed are

3755 (sxr)

3730 ( Teal in color with single carb)



So is the 192 total duration correct? #4 Top Dog Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,353 Re: 750 exhaust port timing I believe so, from what other members here have measured with a degree wheel. Last edited by 2strokesmoke; Today at 12:49 PM . #5 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,765 Re: 750 exhaust port timing Yes exhaust open 192' total , rotating clockwise with degree wheel on crank , 192' is the tallest exhaust port stock from kawi , good one to port , less work , same width as the other cylinders exhaust port , will be the laziest one to run for a stock engine and stock compression #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2006 Location Oregon Age 60 Posts 3,132 Re: 750 exhaust port timing The number listed in the chart represents degrees of crankshaft rotation that the exhaust port is open during one stroke. Like already mentioned, most people would double the chart number when talking about port duration.





