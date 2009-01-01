|
OK, I've been trying to sort out why my sxr 800 is just all over the place on flat water, it doesn't sit right on anything over 1/4 throttle, bouncing about then there feels like there's a funny slack bit when going straight, like riding a motorbike with flat tyres you never know which way it's going to twitch out, then on the sweeping turns it just washed out, thought these were meant to be good handling skis, my mates killing me on his 750 sxi, the ski is standard so someone point me in the right direction please, there are some chips on the Hull at the back of the ski this is the only thing I can think what's doing it
