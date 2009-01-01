650 exhaust:
I know that the 650sx and x2's came withdifferent style and size exhaust manifolds
with different outlet sizes throughout the years.
Non Diverter style 39mm
Diverter style 39mm and 42mm
My question:
Are there differences in the dimensions of the rest of the exhaust, exit of head pipethru the chambers?
This would make a difference in which year/size to put on your motor for sure.
I realize there's an older bolt up flange style version I don't show in the pic.
More interested in the diameters.
I searched but if I missed a post covering this, let me know.
650sx exhaust-png.PNG