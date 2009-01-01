 Different 650 exhaust sizes
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:21 AM #1
    rc-hx
    rc-hx is online now
    PWCToday Newbie rc-hx's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2011
    Location
    SE Michigan
    Posts
    19

    Different 650 exhaust sizes

    650 exhaust:
    I know that the 650sx and x2's came withdifferent style and size exhaust manifolds
    with different outlet sizes throughout the years.

    Non Diverter style 39mm
    Diverter style 39mm and 42mm

    My question:
    Are there differences in the dimensions of the rest of the exhaust, exit of head pipethru the chambers?
    This would make a difference in which year/size to put on your motor for sure.
    I realize there's an older bolt up flange style version I don't show in the pic.
    More interested in the diameters.
    I searched but if I missed a post covering this, let me know.


    650sx exhaust-png.PNG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:37 AM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    26,588

    Re: Different 650 exhaust sizes

    Basically they are a matched set the 28MM carb goes with the smaller exhaust mainfold, the later years did switch to 2" exhaust tubing so those waterboxes and exhaust cones are different. the thread below sheds son light on the subject.




    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=359045
    Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 11:38 AM.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    I was 300SXing when 300SXing wasn't cool !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 