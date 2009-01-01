Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Different 650 exhaust sizes #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2011 Location SE Michigan Posts 19 Different 650 exhaust sizes 650 exhaust:

I know that the 650sx and x2's came withdifferent style and size exhaust manifolds

with different outlet sizes throughout the years.



Non Diverter style 39mm

Diverter style 39mm and 42mm



My question:

Are there differences in the dimensions of the rest of the exhaust, exit of head pipethru the chambers?

This would make a difference in which year/size to put on your motor for sure.

I realize there's an older bolt up flange style version I don't show in the pic.

More interested in the diameters.

I searched but if I missed a post covering this, let me know.





650sx exhaust-png.PNG #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,588 Re: Different 650 exhaust sizes Basically they are a matched set the 28MM carb goes with the smaller exhaust mainfold, the later years did switch to 2" exhaust tubing so those waterboxes and exhaust cones are different. the thread below sheds son light on the subject.









http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=359045 Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 11:38 AM . Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

I was 300SXing when 300SXing wasn't cool ! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules