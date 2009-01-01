Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Adding fuel to oil tank to inject extra fuel to carbs? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Oaklawn IL Posts 1 Adding fuel to oil tank to inject extra fuel to carbs? Hey guys,

really need some help on my ski 95 wave venture 701. I’m taking it out today so I’ll only post my 1st issue Wich isn’t my priority but don’t wana do this and have the ski blow up on me and daughter. My ski is topping out at 37-38.5mph.Im missing close to 6mph.Im sure it’s 1 of a few things i got going but just so I don’t do anything stupid and get hurt,I’m tryng to send more fuel down the intake,I thought of something,,If I add fuel to the oil tank with the oil in it Aren’t i theoretically sort of spraying more fuel into the chamber therefore creating more power if it was lacking fuel to begin with and if it’s not a fuel issue still that extra fuel be it not that much since it’s coming from the oil injection Wich on a 95 701 venture is slowly seeping down the walls of the carb so it’s not gonna be flooding,it’s not that much more fuel. I’m always running wot anyway. I guess what I’m asking is why won’t This be safe,is the oil pump just pushing air through lines to deliver it to carb or is the oil actually being forced through the pump by a spinning wheel gear etc. cause if that’s the case then yes I see the danger.Dont want fuel going to a chamber that’s got a impeller plastic or metal still it wouldn’t be a good outcome. But if it’s just passing through a chamber and being forced out the lines by air from The oil pump gear then what’s the harm??I was thinking of adding it with very small amount of oil in tank and if you guys think it’s actually safe and will deliver more fuel then I was going

to do it with no oil in tank as I pre mix and still use my oil injection. I know that most will blame my over oiling As a possible source to my issue but I’ve tested the ski with mixing and without.Same thing. 36-38mph the choppier the lake the faster it goes.I’ve over oiled my boats Skis for 20 years no issues at all. But I’m gonna cut down. Sorry for going off topic,like I said this is my first post I’ve learned so so much from this forum,I decided to join,to seek more knowledge and help and also give back from what I know and learned through trial and error over the years.Seems liken the 2 stroke older Yama questions are all similar sover and over again.there’s so many of the same guys that Chime in and give helpful information and take the time to guide the veterans and the newbies rather then blame the carbs every time even if the ski farts. Im hopeful I’ll get the info and help I need to try and get my machine riding better befriend this 2 month Chicago summer is over soon. Apologies for spending too much writing and all I wanted to ask today out of my many issues,was the idea of fuel In the oil tank,safe or not,with or without oil,and will it be sort of like rejetting or having a performance carb,you know what I mean.more fuel+air is more power...

p.s if this long post was my 1st ever question I might have scared everyone off for my next questions.ha ha,forgive me Last edited by NoMoney; Today at 07:33 AM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,817 Re: Adding fuel to oil tank to inject extra fuel to carbs? I will keep my answer short, and to the point. NO. You cannot put gas in the oil tank to add more fuel to your engine.



This will NOT increase horse power in any way...…



If you have a fuel related issue (Were you need more fuel) You need to find, and fix what is wrong. Old two strokes need maintenance. Carbs, and fuel pump rebuilt, fuel filter replaced, fuel select valve replaced, fuel lines, ect. Also you can get air leaks causing a lean condition. Bad crank seals, etc on an old engine.



If you want to remove the oil injection and go to premix, DO NOT just stop putting oil in the tank. You need to remove the pump, and put on a block off plate. The oil pump is lubricated from the oil going through it. It will seize up and break off if it has no oil.



There may be other reasons for a ski to be down on speed. Bad impeller/wear ring are some common examples. Many times the machine just being out of tune will hurt performance.

